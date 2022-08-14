Las Vegas flights grounded as ‘Unfounded’ gunshot reports

“Reports of a gunshot at Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday morning are baseless,” police say.

An “unruly subject” is believed to have caused the loud bang, police said.

The airport alerted travelers to expect delays.

Advertisement

After a loud boom sent crowds fleeing for safety, Las Vegas police confirmed reports of a shooting at an international airport terminal were false.

“Reports of a gunshot at Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday morning are baseless,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted.

“The noise is believed to have been caused by an unruly subject,” police said. “That person is currently in custody.”

“There is no threat at the airport,” the account for the Harry Reid International Airport later tweeted.

“A loud noise has caused panic at Harry Reid International Airport this morning, and created a security incident,” the airport, in Paradise, Nevada, said. “We appreciate the patience of those traveling today as operations are in the process of returning to normal.”

The airport alerted travelers to expect delays.

Advertisement

“Flights will be held as multiple concourses are cleared, and all passengers will need to be screened/re-screened at security checkpoints before boarding aircraft,” a follow-up tweet said.

Video shared on social media showed crowds of people running through security gates and into the terminal.

The narrator is perplexed as desperate tourists wonder what they are fleeing.

“Oh my gosh, there’s like a shooting or something. I have no idea what’s happening. This is terrifying,” the voice behind the camera recording says. “Everyone is just piling through security right now.”

Also Read Russia flights are being resumed by this airline Flights between Abu Dhabi and Moscow will resume, according to Wizz Air...