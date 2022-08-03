Las Vegas man stabs wife as she begs for divorce

Police in Las Vegas say that a man allegedly stabbed his wife 30 times after she asked for a divorce on Wednesday.

Clifford Jacobs, 60, was booked into jail on Friday on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Police found five kitchen knives and a pair of bloody scissors in the couple’s Las Vegas apartment.

They were married for 15 years.

Advertisement

A Las Vegas man appeared in court on Tuesday in connection with claims he stabbed his wife around 30 times when she asked for a divorce, according to police.

Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that Clifford Jacobs, 60, was booked into jail on Friday on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Information regarding his defence attorney was not released immediately.

Jacobs told police that he and his wife of 15 years began squabbling in their apartment on Wednesday afternoon before he blacked out.

The next thing he supposedly remembered was being covered in her blood.

While waiting for paramedics, the officer strapped tourniquets on both of the woman’s arms.

Advertisement

The University Medical Center staff reported that the woman sustained around thirty stab wounds and nerve damage to her face and neck.

Also Read 3 dead, 6 wounded in attack on Chinese kindergarten Chinese police are searching for a man suspected of killing three and...

The Las Vegas Review-Journal stated that officers later uncovered five kitchen knives and a pair of bloody scissors in the unit.

According to the Review-Journal, Jacobs attacked his wife on July 27 after she asked for a divorce. They were married for 15 years.

He allegedly told officers he blacked out after a fight. The man regained consciousness as he ran to his Procyon Street apartment building’s leasing office, the report said.

Jacobs said “I think I killed her” and “I stabbed her,” according to the Review-Journal.

Advertisement

Multiple accounts say Jacobs’ wife survived a major injury. Inmate records show Jacobs’ bond is $500,000.

Also Read Kansas upholds the abortion right Kansas voters uphold the right to abortion late Tuesday night. It was...