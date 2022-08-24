The ACLU criticizes Lightfoot’s curfews for juveniles in Chicago.
The contentious Arizona rule that forbids filming law enforcement from within 8 feet. Has been challenged in court by the ACLU and a number of media outlets.
A misdemeanour charge may be brought against anyone caught recording law enforcement operations within that range. The measure was introduced by Republican state representative John Kavanagh and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey.
Prior to the law’s scheduled September implementation, the newly filed complaint requests an injunction.
According to the lawsuit, the law violates the First Amendment’s right to free speech. It will make it harder for journalists to cover police stories. And it will increase the likelihood that they will be detained and charged with constitutionally protected activity.
If passed, the measure, according to the ACLU of Arizona, will cause “irreparable community harm.”
The ACLU of Arizona and ten news media organisations filed the complaint in the US District Court for the District of Arizona. These organisations comprise local news stations, media broadcast businesses, the Arizona Newspapers Association, and the Arizona Broadcasters Association.
It names Mark Brnovich, the attorney general of Arizona, Rachel Mitchell, the county attorney of Maricopa County, and Paul Penzone, the sheriff of Maricopa County, as defendants.
Police accountability and misconduct prevention now use officer recording. George Floyd’s high-profile death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May 2020 prompted demonstrations and indignation around the country after witnesses recorded officers holding him down as he begged for help before passing away.
