Leandro Lo Brazilian Jiu Jitsu champion shot dead

Leandro Lo was pronounced brain dead after being shot in the head at a So Paulo bar.

Lo has won the World Championships an unprecedented eight times in five different weight classes.

An attempted murder inquiry has been launched.

Advertisement

Leandro Lo, one of Brazil’s best Jiu Jitsu champions of all time, was pronounced brain dead after being shot in the head at a So Paulo bar.

Lo was a world-class jiu-jitsu competitor who won the World Championships eight times.

According to witnesses, Lo and his pals were approached in a menacing way by a guy, who immobilized Lo before shooting Lo.

The suspect left the scene but later surrendered to authorities.

An attempted murder inquiry has been launched.

A friend of Lo’s who was there at the time said that a lone guy approached their table, snatched a bottle off it, and swung it about menacingly.

Advertisement

Lo had pinned the guy to the ground in an attempt to “calm him down.” According to the anonymous companion, the guy shot Lo in the head after he let him go.

Ivan Siqueira Junior, a lawyer representing the Lo family, said that Lo and his companions attempted to prevent the conflict from escalating.

Mr Siqueira claims that the suspect kicked Lo twice when he was already laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head.

Lo was transported to the hospital and proclaimed brain dead. His illness, according to his relatives, was irreversible.

The 33-year-old has won the World Championships an unprecedented eight times in five different weight classes.

He was dubbed “one of the greatest athletes our sport has ever produced” by the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

Advertisement

“An example of a true black belt, martial artist and champion on and off the mats,” the organization said in a tweet.

Also Read Brazil Court releases men who convicted over nightclub fire that killed 242 In 2013, a fire at the Kiss nightclub in Santa Maria, Brazil,...