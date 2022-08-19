Legislation to hold the guns industry accountable unveiled

The legislation would impose a 20% tax on manufacturers who produce assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Funds from the tax would be used for gun violence prevention efforts and to support shooting victims.

Other bill would require companies to create a system that tracks crimes committed with guns they’ve sold.

Advertisement

Carolyn Maloney, the chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee. A Democrat from New York, submitted two pieces of legislation on Friday that would hold the firearms industry responsible. Responsible for selling “weapons of war” to civilians.

The Firearm Industry Fairness Act, for example, would levie a 20% tax on the total revenue made by companies that make assault rifles. Maloney stated that the tax’s proceeds will be utilised to support shooting victims. As well as initiatives aimed at reducing gun violence.

The other bill, known as the Firearm Industry Crime and Trafficking Accountability Act. It would mandate that each gun manufacturer develop a system that records crimes committed with firearms they have sold. Using information gathered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The legislation would “require that those manufacturers cease providing weapons to a store. When they have cause to think that the guns offered by that merchant are being trafficked or used for criminal purposes,” the committee said.

Also Read Biden ratifies the bipartisan gun legislation President Joe Biden signs the bipartisan Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law....

Following a number of mass shootings this year, including those in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde Texas; and Highland Park, Illinois. The committee launched an investigation into gun manufacturers and requested information from them regarding the sale and marketing of semi-automatic rifles in the AR-15 style and other similar weapons.

Advertisement

The panel heard testimony from officials representing a number of weapons companies, including Sturm, Ruger & Co., Daniel Defense, and Smith & Wesson Brands, last month.

In a letter to the CEOs, Maloney expressed concern that “the committee’s concern has increased” because “your company is continuing to profit from the sale and marketing of weapons of war to civilians notwithstanding the devastation these weapons cause.”

It’s uncertain whether the legislative ideas will be put to a floor vote in the House or the 50-50 Senate given that the November elections are only about two months and a half away.

Also Read US gun control legislation passes its first test in the US Senate The US Senate has taken a step towards passing a significant new...

Advertisement