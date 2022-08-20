Life in prison for “Isis Beatle” Elshafee El Sheikh

Elshafee El Sheikh was found guilty in April of taking hostages, conspiring to kill US citizens, and aiding a terrorist group.

A US court has sentenced a British militant Elshafee El Sheikh with ties to the Islamic State group to life in prison for his participation in a terror cell.

El Shafee Elsheikh, 34, was found guilty in April of taking hostages, conspiring to kill US citizens, and aiding a terrorist group.

The judge described the Londoner of Sudanese descent as acting in a “horrific, barbaric, brutal, and criminal” manner.

The most well-known IS fighter to go on trial in the US was Elsheikh.

The humanitarian workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig, as well as journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, were all abducted and murdered by the gang.

Elshafee El Sheikh was given eight concurrent life sentences without the possibility of parole.

He ignored the judge’s invitation to comment prior to the imposition of sentence; he has been silent throughout.

He did ask to avoid being transferred to ADX, a supermax prison in Colorado that offers a higher, more regulated degree of care than a maximum security facility. There, most of the prisoners are maintained in solitary confinement.

Families of hostages expressed a mixed feeling of thanks and disappointment with the outcome. Diane Foley, James Foley’s mother, described the sentence as a “hollow victory” as she stood in front of the courthouse on Friday.

However, she added that it did demonstrate that “US justice will find you wherever you are.”

“Our country has lost four of its very best citizens. We families lost loved ones forever,” she said.

On the day of Foley’s death’s eighth anniversary, the sentence was handed down. When Mrs. Foley first learned of her son’s passing, she believed it to be “some cruel joke,” she told the BBC.

According to hostages, Elsheikh was a member of an infamous cell known as “the Beatles” due to its members’ British accents.

