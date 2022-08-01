Liz Truss secures cabinet support as PM voting begins

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was endorsed by Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi.

Rishi Sunak’s long-term tax cuts plan fails to impress Zahawi and other high-profile Tories.

Liz Truss, the frontrunner for the British Conservatives, received another endorsement from a prominent figure on Monday, as Tory members began a month of voting to determine the next tenant of 10 Downing Street.

Rishi Sunak, Truss’s trailing opponent, attempted to make up lost ground with a plan for future tax cuts—and possibly to support a future women’s football World Cup in Britain after the “Lions” won the European title.

Truss attended Sunday’s final against Germany, and England’s first major tournament success since 1966 pushed Sunak’s long-term tax reduction plan off the front pages of all newspapers except The Daily Telegraph.

In the southwestern city of Exeter, the Conservative party candidates were engaged in members’ hustings on Monday evening—the second of twelve such events before the winner is declared on September 5.

Sunak, a skilled debater, must regain momentum after Truss’s big polling lead on a programme of immediate tax cuts to combat Britain’s worst cost-of-living problem in decades.

Nadhim Zahawi, Chancellor of the Exchequer, joined other prominent members of Boris Johnson’s cabinet in supporting the foreign secretary against his predecessor in the Treasury, Sunak.

“Liz understands that the status quo isn’t an option in times of crisis,” Zahawi wrote in the Telegraph, criticising Sunak’s plan to prioritise fighting inflation now, followed by tax cuts in the future.

The incoming chancellor stated, “We need a “booster” attitude to the economy, not a “doomster” one, in order to address cost-of-living woes and the challenges on the world stage.”

Sunak’s departure from Johnson’s scandal-tainted cabinet contributed to the ministerial exodus that led to the prime minister’s resignation last month.

According to pollsters, a sizable chunk of the party’s roughly 200,000 members has a grievance against Sunak, one that Johnson also shares.

The prime minister is not officially choosing a side, but he has reportedly informed advisers that he plans to give his successor some advice, “whoever she may be,” according to the UK news agency.

