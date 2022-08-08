London explosion in house kills child

15-year boy killed in Islington, north London
A 15-year-old boy was killed with a knife in a north London...
A child was killed in a house explosion in Croydon, south London.
Four more people were rescued from the property, which collapsed after the blast.
“This morning, alongside colleagues from London Fire, we attended an incident in #ThorntonHeath,” the London Ambulance Service tweeted. We treated four people. One person was released, while three others were taken to the hospital.
