London explosion in house kills child

  • A child has been killed in a house explosion in Croydon, south London.
  • Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were dispatched to the scene shortly after 7 a.m.
  • Residents claim they noticed a strong gas odour two weeks ago, and have felt dizzy and sick recently.
A child was killed in a house explosion in Croydon, south London.

Four more people were rescued from the property, which collapsed after the blast.

“This morning, alongside colleagues from London Fire, we attended an incident in #ThorntonHeath,” the London Ambulance Service tweeted. We treated four people. One person was released, while three others were taken to the hospital.

