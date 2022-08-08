London explosion in house kills child

“Sadly, a child was also pronounced dead at the scene. All LAS crews have now been stood down.”

On Monday, shortly after 7 a.m., six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters were dispatched to the blaze in Galpin’s Road, Thornton Heath.

Residents Kutoya Kukanda, 50, and Delroy Simms, 62, said they assisted in the rescue of three children from the rubble.

At the scene, Mr Kukanda told Sky News correspondent Madeline Ratcliffe that he was sleeping when he heard what sounded like a “bomb.”

Advertisement

When he opened his window and saw a cloud of “smoke” and “people screaming,” he ran outside in his shorts and saw the collapsed house.

“The people inside the house were screaming,” he said, adding that “children were screaming and crying” and a woman was “shaking”.