Los Angeles area carjacking suspect shot, killed by police

Following a police chase, a man suspected of stealing a car was shot and killed in Pasadena early Saturday morning.

Soon after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Pasadena police officers were pursuing a vehicle involved in an armed carjacking.

According to police, the pursuit ended in the 600 block of North Lake Avenue, where officers shot and killed the carjacking suspect.

Robbery and Homicide Unit detectives from the Pasadena Police Department responded to the scene to begin their investigation. There were no further details provided, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Pasadena is located approximately 11 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The carjacking comes just a few weeks after a man stole a woman’s car while she was shopping in a convenience store in south Los Angeles, with a sleeping child in the back.

Police followed the car around Los Angeles before deflating the tyres with spike strips. The driver was apprehended without incident, and the child was found sleeping in her seat.

