Louisiana nun kidnapped in Burkina Faso found after 5 months

Sister Suellen Tennyson kidnapped by armed gunmen in Burkina Faso on April 4.

Her order says she is alive and in U.S. hands, The Times-Picayune reports.

The Marianites of Holy Cross did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to reports, a Louisiana nun who was abducted in Burkina Faso over five months ago has been found alive. And is now in American custody. Sister Suellen Tennyson, an 83-year-old Marianite of the Holy Cross, was abducted on April 4 in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, according to an earlier statement from the FBI.

According to a letter given to Marianites of Holy Cross members on Tuesday, her order stated that she was alive and in American hands in Niamey, the capital of Niger. A request for comment from NBC News did not receive a response right away from the order.

Sister Ann Lacour, the Marianites of Holy Cross’ U.S. congregational leader, verified the development to the newspaper over the phone. She confirmed that Tennyson was still alive but declined to say anything else to protect the nun’s privacy and to ensure her safe return home.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, shared a news report on the situation and said on Facebook, “Great news, Sister Suellen has been liberated.”

“it’s a prayer answered. I’m grateful she’s safe “said he.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans wrote in its own post, “Thanks be to God!!!

Tennyson had apparently been “recovered” as of Monday morning, according to Lacour, who reportedly told the missionary during a conversation for the Clarion Herald, the archdiocese’s publication.

According to Lacour, “She’s completely exhausted.” “I told her how much everyone loves her and that she shouldn’t be concerned. You are still alive and safe, I assured her. It doesn’t matter at all,” she said.

The Times-Picayune says, Tennyson was awaiting a comprehensive health assessment, according to the Marianites letter that Lacour is believed to have signed.

The letter stated that the nun would decide where she went after the terrifying experience.

