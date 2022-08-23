Man, 20, critically wounded by Oregon police on Friday

The Hillsboro Police Department identified the man who was shot as 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano.

He was shot by a Hillsboro police officer three times in the head area and once in the shoulder.

Washington’s County’s major crime team is investigating.

The man’s family claims that he remained in critical condition on Monday. After the Hillsboro police officer shot him during the altercation on Friday. Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano, 20, was shot on Monday, according to the Hillsboro Police Department, KGW reported.

According to Hillsboro police’s original statement on Friday, an officer was attacked around 1 p.m.. Close to the agency’s West Precinct facility. According to the police, witnesses told them that the officer was attacked close to his patrol car.

No information on the claimed attack, the officer’s identify, or whether the officer was hurt has been made public.

The mother, father, and sister of Aguilar-Mandujano said they are thinking about taking Hillsboro police to court.

