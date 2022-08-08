Advertisement
Man accused of stabbing woman to death in Lowell

Articles
  • Rayshawn Settles, her grand-nephew, has been arrested and charged with murder.
  • Police say her DNA was detected on Settles’ clothes at the time of the murder.

LOWELL: A young man was arrested and charged with killing his aunt in Lowell last week with a knife.

On July 31, at 11 p.m., police were dispatched to the Loring Street residence of Linda Gilbert, 64, and discovered her with several stab wounds. She died after being transported to Lowell General Hospital.

Investigators say that the camera footage showed a man walking to and from the house around the time of the murder.

This led them to Rayshawn Settles, her 22-year-old grand nephew. His aunt’s DNA was detected on the clothes he was wearing at the time of the murder, according to the police.

On Saturday, Settles was arrested at Lowell General Hospital, where the district attorney stated he had been “civilly held since August 1.” On Monday, he will be arraigned on a murder charge in Lowell District Court.

