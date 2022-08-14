Man arrested after guns fired at Canberra Airport

Bullets were fired at the check-in area of Canberra Airport in Australia.

The airport was evacuated and flights halted for almost three hours as police found the firearm.

Video from the incident showed gunshot holes in the terminal’s glass panes.

According to police, the individual apprehended is “believed to be the only one responsible,” albeit his purpose is unknown.

Detective Acting Superintendent Dave Craft of ACT Policing said the subject was sitting near the glass windows of the departures check-in area.

“After approximately five minutes this male has removed the firearm from his possession and let off approximately five rounds,” he said.

“From what I can see from the crime scene, the male has let the shots off at the glass within the terminal.

Lily Thomson, an Australian Broadcasting Corporation reporter, arrived at the airport when she heard the bullets and realised something was wrong when people started screaming “run.”

“I saw this grandma with a baby and the fear in her face and I knew it was something serious,” she said.

“So we all ran and I stayed with that grandma and her baby and hid behind an information desk. We stayed there for a couple of minutes until security told us to evacuate out to the car park.

“Everyone was hiding behind chairs and people were running.

“It was terrifying. We didn’t know what was going on. The look on people’s faces was quite terrifying.”

