Edition: English
Edition: English

  News
  World
  Man arrested again on suspicion of murder of Claire Holland
Man arrested again on suspicion of murder of Claire Holland

Articles
  • A 40-year-old man has been re-arrested by Avon and Somerset Police.
  • Officers first apprehended him in 2019 on suspicion of murder.
  • Claire Holland, 32, went missing in June 2012 after leaving a pub in Bristol.

During a forensic search of a pub, a man was re-arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman ten years previously.

Claire Holland, 32, from the Bristol suburb of Lawrence Weston, went missing in June 2012 after leaving a pub in the city centre.

A 40-year-old guy was arrested again by Avon and Somerset Police. Officers first apprehended him in 2019.

According to Detective Superintendent Darren Hannant, the arrest is a “major development” in their investigation.

He stated that forensic-led searches would be conducted at a public house on Gordon Road in Clifton as a result of new information obtained by police, and that they could take several days.

Det Supt Darren Hannant stated the arrest marked a “significant development in our investigation into Claire’s disappearance”.

“We’ve entered a new phase in our inquiries and from today we’ll be carrying out a forensic-led search of a public house in Gordon Road, Clifton, due to specific new information we’ve received.

“It’s important to reiterate this search activity has no connection with the current or previous owners of the venue.

“The searches at the pub may take several days to complete and officers from the Neighbourhood Policing team will be carrying out additional reassurance patrols in the area to answer any worries or concerns residents may have.”

He added: “Through our specialist family liaison officers, we’re keeping Claire’s family fully informed, as well as continuing to provide them with any help or support they need.

“In addition, we’re urging anyone with information on Claire’s disappearance, no matter how significant it may seem, to come forward and speak to us now. Use this opportunity to tell us what you know.”

