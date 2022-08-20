A man has been charged in the abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl.

Lewis Jones, 23, is accused of two counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of abduction.

Advertisement The girl was reunited with her family shortly after the assault in Tameside.

A man has been charged in the abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in Greater Manchester.

with her family shortly after the assault in Tameside on Thursday, according to officers.

Lewis Jones, of Liverpool, is accused of two counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of abduction.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear in court on Saturday at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court.

Following the arrest, the police department expressed gratitude to the public for its assistance thus far, after previously releasing CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak with in connection with the case.

According to a spokesperson, officers are still looking for information.

At a special press conference on Thursday, Det Supt Richard Hunt said an offender had “obviously grabbed a child and, what I would say to members of the public, is that they need to be extra vigilant”.

“A child was playing in this area and a chap who was hanging around has taken a child and thankfully within a few minutes we’ve got her back.”

A 35-year-old man arrested previously in connection with the incident was released with no further investigation.