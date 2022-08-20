Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Man charged in Droylsden after 6-year girl kidnapped and assaulted

Man charged in Droylsden after 6-year girl kidnapped and assaulted

Articles
Advertisement
Man charged in Droylsden after 6-year girl kidnapped and assaulted

Man charged in Droylsden after 6-year girl kidnapped and assaulted

Advertisement
  • A man has been charged in the abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl.
  • Lewis Jones, 23, is accused of two counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of abduction.
    • Advertisement
  • The girl was reunited with her family shortly after the assault in Tameside.

 

A man has been charged in the abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in Greater Manchester.

with her family shortly after the assault in Tameside on Thursday, according to officers.

Lewis Jones, of Liverpool, is accused of two counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of abduction.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear in court on Saturday at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court.

Following the arrest, the police department expressed gratitude to the public for its assistance thus far, after previously releasing CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak with in connection with the case.

According to a spokesperson, officers are still looking for information.

At a special press conference on Thursday, Det Supt Richard Hunt said an offender had “obviously grabbed a child and, what I would say to members of the public, is that they need to be extra vigilant”.

“A child was playing in this area and a chap who was hanging around has taken a child and thankfully within a few minutes we’ve got her back.”

A 35-year-old man arrested previously in connection with the incident was released with no further investigation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Man charged with firearm offences after Canberra airport shooting
Man charged with firearm offences after Canberra airport shooting

63-year-old man has been charged with gun offences after firing bullets inside...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story