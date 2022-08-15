Man charged with firearm offences after Canberra airport shooting

63-year-old man has been charged with gun offences after firing bullets inside Australia’s Canberra airport.

After firing bullets inside Australia’s Canberra airport on Sunday afternoon, a 63-year-old man has been charged with gun offences.

According to police, the New South Wales native perched on chairs in the check-in area before opening fire repeatedly at the building’s windows.

The event, which sent terrified people fleeing, left no one hurt.

Australia has some of the strictest gun control laws in the world, hence there isn’t much gun violence there.

Although the guy was immediately apprehended and a gun was found, police said they are still unsure of the suspect’s motivations.

A number of flights were cancelled or rescheduled, and the airport serving the city was evacuated as a precaution.

According to Australian media, the suspect fired around five bullets. The terminal’s glass windows had bullet holes in them.

On social media, there is video that appears to show a man being detained by police at the airport.

Witnesses spoke of commotion and confusion, and one woman told the BBC that she had hidden in one of the airport lounges under a desk.

Another witness, Alison, claimed that she had just positioned her luggage on the belt used for security checks when she heard the gunshots.

The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported her words, “I turned around and there was a man standing with a pistol, like a small one, facing out towards the car drop-off,”

According to ABC reporter Lily Thomson, she heard the gunshot and realised something was awry when people began yelling, “Run!”

“I saw this grandma with a baby and the fear in her face and I knew it was something serious.”

“So we all ran and I stayed with that grandma and her baby and hid behind an information desk. We stayed there for a couple of minutes until security told us to evacuate out to the car park.

“Everyone was hiding behind chairs and people were running. It was terrifying,” Ms Thomson said.

Police officers combed the terminal while other passengers remained confined to their aircraft on the tarmac. Later, the passengers were permitted to leave the ship.

