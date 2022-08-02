Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Man involved in Capitol riot jailed for 87 years
Man involved in Capitol riot jailed for 87 years

Man involved in Capitol riot jailed for 87 years

Articles
Advertisement
Man involved in Capitol riot jailed for 87 years
Advertisement
  • Capitol riot with a holstered weapon and threatened his children has been condemned to more than seven years in jail.
  • Guy Reffitt, 49, was convicted in March of five felonies, including obstruction and rioting.
  • His punishment is the longest among Capitol rioters.
Advertisement

Capitol riot with a holstered weapon and threatened his children has been condemned to more than seven years in jail.

Guy Reffitt, 49, was convicted in March of five felonies, including obstruction and rioting.

His punishment is the longest among all the detained rioters.

The 6 January 2021 raid on Congress accused over 900 persons.

Reffitt did not enter the Capitol with Trump supporters who broke in as legislators certified Biden’s 2020 triumph.

Video shows Reffitt egging on the mob and bringing other rioters up stairs outside the building.

Advertisement

Video shows Reffitt egging on the mob and bringing other rioters up stairs outside the building.

Also Read

Ukraine counterattacks on Russian troops holding Kherson
Ukraine counterattacks on Russian troops holding Kherson

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed major Russian targets in Kherson. Russian troops are "virtually...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pilot of crashed Nepalese plane reported no power in the engines: Initial reports
Pilot of crashed Nepalese plane reported no power in the engines: Initial reports
Bus crash in South Africa kills 20, dozens send to the hospital
Bus crash in South Africa kills 20, dozens send to the hospital
Top diplomat for EU appeals to nations to provide more tanks to Ukraine
Top diplomat for EU appeals to nations to provide more tanks to Ukraine
Zelensky offers President Biden another invitation to visit Ukraine
Zelensky offers President Biden another invitation to visit Ukraine
77-year-old woman rescued more than week after Turkey earthquake
77-year-old woman rescued more than week after Turkey earthquake
Two teenagers charged with murder in the death of Brianna Ghey
Two teenagers charged with murder in the death of Brianna Ghey
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story