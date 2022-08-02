Man involved in Capitol riot jailed for 87 years

Capitol riot with a holstered weapon and threatened his children has been condemned to more than seven years in jail.

Capitol riot with a holstered weapon and threatened his children has been condemned to more than seven years in jail.

Guy Reffitt, 49, was convicted in March of five felonies, including obstruction and rioting.

His punishment is the longest among all the detained rioters.

The 6 January 2021 raid on Congress accused over 900 persons.

Reffitt did not enter the Capitol with Trump supporters who broke in as legislators certified Biden’s 2020 triumph.

Video shows Reffitt egging on the mob and bringing other rioters up stairs outside the building.

