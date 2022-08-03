Man jailed for six years for killing grandfather at Edinburgh station

Liverpool man jailed for killing his wife
A man has been sentenced to six years in prison for throwing a grandpa down a flight of steps at an Edinburgh train station.
In February 2020, Marc McKinlay, 38, attacked Donald Maguire, 58, and his son Brian at Haymarket station.
After being shoved by McKinlay, Mr Maguire Sr collapsed and banged his head. He passed away later in the hospital.
McKinlay, of Cowdenbeath, Fife, was found guilty of culpable homicide at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Mr Maguire and his son had spent the evening in Edinburgh before travelling to Haymarket to catch a train home.
