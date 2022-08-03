Advertisement
Man jailed for six years for killing grandfather at Edinburgh station

  • Marc McKinlay, 38, attacked Donald Maguire, 58, and his son Brian at Haymarket station.
  • After being shoved down a flight of steps, father collapsed and later died in hospital. McKinlay was found guilty of culpable homicide last month.
  • He has now been sentenced to six years in prison for killing the grandfather.

A man has been sentenced to six years in prison for throwing a grandpa down a flight of steps at an Edinburgh train station.

In February 2020, Marc McKinlay, 38, attacked Donald Maguire, 58, and his son Brian at Haymarket station.

After being shoved by McKinlay, Mr Maguire Sr collapsed and banged his head. He passed away later in the hospital.

McKinlay, of Cowdenbeath, Fife, was found guilty of culpable homicide at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Mr Maguire and his son had spent the evening in Edinburgh before travelling to Haymarket to catch a train home.

