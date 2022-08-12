Man shot dead after attempting to ‘breach’ Ohio FBI office

Armed man wearing body armor killed after he attempted to “breach” an FBI building in Ohio.

The suspect fled the scene in Cincinnati and was shot by police in a rural area.

US officials have warned of an increase in threats against law enforcement.

Officials say an armed man wearing body armor was killed after he attempted to “breach” an FBI building in Ohio.

The suspect fled the scene in Cincinnati and was shot by police in a rural area following an hours-long standoff.

US law enforcement officials told the media that they are investigating whether the suspect, identified as Ricky Shiffer, 42, had ties to far-right organisations.

The FBI director stated that violence and threats against the bureau “should be deeply concerning to all Americans.”

The suspect who was fatally shot in Ohio on Thursday has not been formally identified by police, and his motive has not been discussed during news briefings.

Unnamed law enforcement officials told US media that the suspect may have been present at the Capitol building in Washington on the day of the Trump supporter riot last year, but he was not charged with any crimes related to the disorder.

Following the execution of a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida by the FBI on Monday, US officials have warned of an increase in threats against law enforcement.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., the suspect reportedly attempted unsuccessfully to breach a visitor security screening area at the FBI office in Cincinnati (13:15 GMT).

Approximately twenty minutes later, a police officer spotted him, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesman Nathan Dennis.

The suspect engaged in an exchange of gunfire with police officers before fleeing into a cornfield.

Mr. Dennis stated that he was shot and killed by police at 15:00 local time after a prolonged standoff in which the suspect brandished a weapon at them. No officers were injured during the gunfight.

The man fired a nail gun at the FBI building and was also armed with a semiautomatic rifle, according to NBC News.

According to Shayan Sardarizadeh, the BBC’s disinformation reporter, there are two social media accounts in the alleged suspect’s name.

The majority of tweets related to the 2020 election, claiming that it had been stolen from Mr. Trump. In addition, there were threats of violence against Democrats, the FBI, and the Supreme Court.

At least two tweets, including the phrase “I was there,” indicate that the user was present at the Capitol riot.

On Mr. Trump’s website Truth Social, a user by the name of Ricky Shiffer posted earlier on Thursday, urging Americans to “be ready for combat” and adding, “I am proposing war.”

One post appeared to be made after the incident at the Cincinnati FBI office.

Christopher Wray, who was appointed FBI director by Donald Trump in 2017, stated in a statement that “unfounded attacks on the FBI’s integrity undermine respect for the rule of law and do a grave disservice to the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect others.

“Violence and threats against law enforcement, including the FBI, are dangerous and should be deeply concerning to all Americans.”

In a Wednesday speech to FBI field agents in the state of Nebraska, he called online threats to officials “deplorable and dangerous,” adding, “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with.”

