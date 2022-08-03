Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Man who tried to kill spider with lighter sparked Utah blaze
Man who tried to kill spider with lighter sparked Utah blaze

Man who tried to kill spider with lighter sparked Utah blaze

Articles
Advertisement
Man who tried to kill spider with lighter sparked Utah blaze

Man who tried to kill spider with lighter sparked Utah blaze

Advertisement
  • A man was using a lighter to try to kill a spider with marijuana and paraphernalia.
  • Utah Governor tweeted, “Don’t do drugs kiddies”. A 60-acre tract west of Springville burned Monday.
  • Authorities have no idea why the man wanted to set off a wildfire.
Advertisement

According to police, a man who was using a lighter to try to kill a spider set off a significant wildfire in Utah.

Even as flames engulfed a 60-acre tract west of Springville on Monday, the unnamed individual was taken into custody by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, according to the authorities. In the man’s possession, authorities also found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

“In the fire east of Springville, a suspect was detained. He claimed to be burning a spider with a lighter, according to law enforcement. UCSO deputies discovered drugs and paraphernalia in his backpack after he was taken into custody. He is being lodged in custody “The sheriff’s office tweeted the announcement.

According to police, they have no idea what the individual was thinking.

On Monday, Sgt. Spencer Cannon informed the local media, “We don’t know why he was doing that. He has been detained and is currently being put into jail on a charge relating to a fire.

I’m not sure why exactly he felt compelled to fire the spider, but you know, regret won’t affect the outcome based on whatever the reason was, the man said.

Advertisement

On Twitter, Republican Utah Governor Spencer Cox made fun of the man by writing, “Don’t do drugs kiddies.” He also included a number of emojis showing a man smacking his forehead in humiliation.

For weeks, there have been wildfires in California and Utah, and firefighters have been battling fires that cover an area larger than 12 square miles all across the two states. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 35,000 wildfires have burnt 4.7 million acres in the United States so far in 2022.

Also Read

Pelosi leaves Taipei to sound of Chinese fury By Matt Murphy
Pelosi leaves Taipei to sound of Chinese fury By Matt Murphy

US walks a diplomatic tightrope with its Taiwan policy - on one...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
UK strikes reach a 30-year high as wages declines due to inflation
UK strikes reach a 30-year high as wages declines due to inflation
Biden reveal 34 billion dollar agreement between Boeing and Air India worth
Biden reveal 34 billion dollar agreement between Boeing and Air India worth
Three dead and 5 students were injured at Michigan State University shooting
Three dead and 5 students were injured at Michigan State University shooting
New Zealand announces a national state of emergency due to Cyclone Gabrielle
New Zealand announces a national state of emergency due to Cyclone Gabrielle
8-year-old Australian boy dies due to suspected electrocution at Fiji resort
8-year-old Australian boy dies due to suspected electrocution at Fiji resort
Israeli soldier arrested for assaulting Palestinian activist in Hebron
Israeli soldier arrested for assaulting Palestinian activist in Hebron
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story