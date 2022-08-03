Man who tried to kill spider with lighter sparked Utah blaze

A man was using a lighter to try to kill a spider with marijuana and paraphernalia.

Utah Governor tweeted, “Don’t do drugs kiddies”. A 60-acre tract west of Springville burned Monday.

Authorities have no idea why the man wanted to set off a wildfire.

According to police, a man who was using a lighter to try to kill a spider set off a significant wildfire in Utah.

Even as flames engulfed a 60-acre tract west of Springville on Monday, the unnamed individual was taken into custody by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, according to the authorities. In the man’s possession, authorities also found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

“In the fire east of Springville, a suspect was detained. He claimed to be burning a spider with a lighter, according to law enforcement. UCSO deputies discovered drugs and paraphernalia in his backpack after he was taken into custody. He is being lodged in custody “The sheriff’s office tweeted the announcement.

According to police, they have no idea what the individual was thinking.

On Monday, Sgt. Spencer Cannon informed the local media, “We don’t know why he was doing that. He has been detained and is currently being put into jail on a charge relating to a fire.

I’m not sure why exactly he felt compelled to fire the spider, but you know, regret won’t affect the outcome based on whatever the reason was, the man said.

On Twitter, Republican Utah Governor Spencer Cox made fun of the man by writing, “Don’t do drugs kiddies.” He also included a number of emojis showing a man smacking his forehead in humiliation.

For weeks, there have been wildfires in California and Utah, and firefighters have been battling fires that cover an area larger than 12 square miles all across the two states. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 35,000 wildfires have burnt 4.7 million acres in the United States so far in 2022.

