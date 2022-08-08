Massive fire break outs in Feltham near Heathrow airport

About 70 firemen were sent to the scene in Feltham, west London.

Incident occurred less than two miles from Heathrow airport.

Metropolitan Police advised people to ‘avoid the area’ as they deal with the incident.

On Sunday evening, a massive fire erupted in Feltham after a ‘loud explosion’ was reported near Heathrow airport.

Several dozens of households were evacuated, according to British media, after roughly 70 firemen were sent to a massive fire in the west London property.

The fire, which included trees, hedgerows, bushes, and decking at the back of a number of residences on Hereford Road in Feltham, erupted less than two miles from Heathrow airport and could be seen from aircraft landing.

Coming in to land at Heathrow just before 5pm today. The scorched fields. The fire! pic.twitter.com/ndHwZrz7lF — Robert Harris (@Robert___Harris) August 7, 2022

So yet, no official reports of casualties have been issued.

Metropolitan Police officers have been aiding LFB at the location and have recommended people to “avoid the area,” according to the police department.

Harlington Route East, the major road, has also been blocked.

Although there has been no official confirmation, photographs and video snippets from the event have been circulating on social media.

