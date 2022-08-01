Meghan Markle has been accused of orchestrating a “classic spin job”.

Buckingham Palace never stated that she had been cleared.

With all of the negative press, Meghan Markle has been accused of orchestrating a “classic spin job.”

During their interview, a Page Six source revealed this information.

“Meghan will have you believe what Meghan will have you believe,” the insider began.

“She was not exonerated. “This is just classic spin,” they added in the course of their admission.

“Buckingham Palace never stated that she had been cleared. Buckingham Palace stated that the investigation’s findings would not be made public. These are far too dissimilar.”

Even the Queen’s treasurer, Michael Stevens, has warned that the findings will “never come to light.”

“The review has been completed, and recommendations on our policies and procedures have been implemented,” he said when the news first broke. “However, we will not make any further comments.”

“Meghan is a fair boss who has never bullied anyone who has ever worked for her at the palace.” She is relieved that the defamatory claims against her have been dropped.”

