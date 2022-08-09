Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Michael Cohen expects Trump’s end after FBI raid

Michael Cohen expects Trump’s end after FBI raid

Articles
Advertisement
Michael Cohen expects Trump’s end after FBI raid

Michael Cohen expects Trump’s end after FBI raid

Advertisement
  • Michael Cohen, a former attorney for President Trump, says “the end is near” for his former boss.
  • The FBI raided the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday.
  • According to reports, the search is related to materials Trump took with him from his time as president.
Advertisement

After the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago residence, Michael Cohen, a former attorney for former President Trump, declared on Tuesday that “the end is near” for his former boss.

“Here’s what Trump’s attorneys should be telling him: ‘when the fbi raids, all you can do is prepare for jail.’” Cohen tweeted. “No one is above the law!”

Advertisement

He tweeted the message with the hashtag “#KarmaBoomerang” and an image of an uneasy Trump with the caption “The End is Near…”

On Monday, the FBI raided the former president’s home, an unprecedented move that sent shockwaves across the political spectrum. According to Fox News Digital, the search is related to materials Trump took with him from his time as president.

Another tweet from Monday night shows Cohen smiling and giving a thumbs up in response to the news of the FBI raid.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story