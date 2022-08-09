Michael Cohen expects Trump’s end after FBI raid

Michael Cohen, a former attorney for President Trump, says “the end is near” for his former boss.

The FBI raided the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday.

According to reports, the search is related to materials Trump took with him from his time as president.

After the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago residence, Michael Cohen, a former attorney for former President Trump, declared on Tuesday that “the end is near” for his former boss.

“Here’s what Trump’s attorneys should be telling him: ‘when the fbi raids, all you can do is prepare for jail.’” Cohen tweeted. “No one is above the law!”

He tweeted the message with the hashtag “#KarmaBoomerang” and an image of an uneasy Trump with the caption “The End is Near…”

On Monday, the FBI raided the former president’s home, an unprecedented move that sent shockwaves across the political spectrum. According to Fox News Digital, the search is related to materials Trump took with him from his time as president.

Another tweet from Monday night shows Cohen smiling and giving a thumbs up in response to the news of the FBI raid.