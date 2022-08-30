DTE Energy said 265,018 customers – primarily on the southeast side of the state – are without electricity.

Consumers Energy reported another 116,085 without power.

In Monroe, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted Monday after she touched a power line.

Advertisement

After thunderstorms packing 70 mph gusts rushed across the state on Tuesday, August 30, more than 381,000 customers in Michigan are without electricity. According to DTE Energy, 265 018 customers—mostly in the southeast of the state—are without power. Another 116,085 people were without power, according to Consumers Energy.

After storms knocked down trees, limbs, and power lines, utility personnel worked all night to restore power.

For several regions, restoration times were unavailable. Utility employees could benefit from Tuesday’s calm weather, which was predicted by forecasters to include sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s.

People were urged by the utilities to stay away from downed power wires. A 14-year-old girl in Monroe was electrocuted on Monday after touching a power line.

Also Read Michigan’s giant slide shut down after viral video; watch The giant slide in a park in Detroit, Michigan, was shut down...

Customers said that staff restored power to approximately 40,000 customers overnight. To restore power, more than 350 personnel will be employed.

Advertisement

Greg Salisbury, the in-charge consumer officer, said in a statement that “our workers worked tremendously hard last night and made significant progress, restoring service to nearly 1/4 of all impacted consumers.”

In a community event, Consumers is providing ice cream at Schultz’s Treat Shop in Kalamazoo, one of West Michigan’s hardest-hit towns. 10,578 Consumers customers were without power in Kalamazoo County as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Allegan (9,181), Barry (3,575), Branch (2,774), Calhoun (19,853), Eaton (3,047), Genesee (6,859), Hillsdale (7,741), Ionia (1,671), Jackson (20,411), Kent (6,080), Lenawee (9,109), Livingston (1,819), Ottawa (1,146), Van Buren (1,732), and Washtenaw are among the other counties with significant outages, according to (2,219). Other names are Saginaw (653), St. Joseph (347), and Montcalm (653). (258).

Utility companies noted gusts of up to 70 mph. At 6:15 p.m., the Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport received a gust of 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Detroit.

Also Read Trump supports Tudor Dixon for Michigan governor elections Tudor Dixon is the front-runner in the Michigan governor's race. Former President...