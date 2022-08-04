Migrants targeted in South Africa after gang rape outrage

Locals in Kagiso, near Johannesburg, set fire to the homes of migrants they suspect are working illegally. Miners were implicated in the gang rape of eight women last week.

Police used stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse enraged mobs who were pursuing them with gardening tools. A group of ladies between the ages of 19 and 35 were allegedly recording a music video near an abandoned mine when they were ambushed and raped by hundreds of individuals.

22 males who had been the targets of the violence were held by the police, possibly to stop them from being lynched.

The homes of migrants who they suspect are working illegally in abandoned local mines have been set on fire by residents of a South African township close to Johannesburg.

After a sizable number of miners were implicated in the gang rape of eight women last week, there was tremendous outrage.

Police have detained dozens of people in relation to the assault, but no one has been accused of rape.

Poverty has contributed to xenophobic attacks in recent years.

Some people hold the mistaken or correct belief that many of their problems are brought on by outsiders.

Locals in Kagiso claim that local criminality is caused by foreign miners, sometimes known as Zama Zamas. Tensions were raised by the sexual assaults that occurred last week in nearby Krugersdorp, and locals demanded a protest.

One local homeowner provided the BBC with the following justification for the protest: “I’m afraid to visit the stores. Our police force is inactive.”

Another woman criticised the migrants for the violent assaults and stated, “Let them stop doing what they are doing.”

On Thursday morning, police used stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse enraged mobs who were pursuing the miners from the ground and from helicopters.

They were forced to seek protection in abandoned underground mine ventilation shafts by others brandishing gardening tools.

A reporter for the national TV network eNCA reported seeing naked males being led through the neighbourhood before being assaulted.

22 males who had been the targets of the violence were held by the police, possibly to stop them from being lynched.

One person has reportedly been discovered dead, but it’s not clear if the demonstration played any role in the person’s passing.

The township’s main thoroughfares have been blocked off with rocks, debris, and burning tyres.

People in Kagiso are already reporting that they worry about nighttime retaliation attacks.

A group of ladies between the ages of 19 and 35 were allegedly recording a music video near an abandoned mine when they were ambushed and raped by hundreds of individuals last week.

The attack on the women, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, represents the “ugly and evil side of society.”

There have been several calls for increased prosecution of those responsible for the high rates of sexual violence in the nation.

Following the assault, at least 130 individuals have been apprehended, although many of them are being held on immigration-related charges as well as charges of illegally possessing explosives and firearms.

Before filing rape charges against anybody, the police claim they are awaiting the results of DNA tests.

The majority of the miners, who are from nearby nations, toil in the abandoned mineshafts that surround Johannesburg in hazardous and unregulated conditions.

