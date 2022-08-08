Missing woman discovered dead in Spencer, Massachusetts

A 51-year-old Massachusetts woman has been found dead in a local Massachusetts lake.

An unidentified woman’s death is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police.

“The lifeguard saw something unusual in the water and kayaked to it,” Spencer Police Chief David Darrin told the Worcester Telegram.

The Spencer Police Department stated that the 51-year-old female was “found this afternoon deceased, floating near the shore” and that its detectives and the Massachusetts State Police are conducting an investigation.

An earlier report on Saturday morning indicated that a woman, whose identity has not been made public, had been reported missing, according to a news source in the US.

Images released by the police depicted first responders searching the lake’s edge.

Darrin stated that authorities had cause to believe the local woman could be in the park’s vicinity, which is outside of Worcester, Massachusetts.

