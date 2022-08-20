Mogadishu hotel attack death toll keeps rising

Gunmen attacked an elite hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Al-Shabaab, which has ties to Al Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack.

several victims in serious condition, Causalities expected to rise further.

Officials reported that at least 15 people were killed after unknown gunmen assaulted an elite hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Friday night after gunfire and huge explosions in the neighbourhood.

The number of fatalities was expected to climb, and several victims were in serious condition, according to Madina Hospital doctor Ahmed Abdi. The majority of the casualties of the Hayat Hotel bombing were admitted to one of Mogadishu’s two main hospitals, Madina.

According to Abdi, the hospital continues to take in more injured individuals and bodies.

To CNN, police major Farah Hussein stated that Somali security forces had entered the Hayat Hotel structure and had largely retaken control from the attackers. Legislators and government representatives frequently visit the area.

According to Dahir, the ongoing attack injured two security personnel, including Mogadishu’s intelligence chief Muhidin Mohamed. However, as the siege dragged on, details remained hazy.

In a statement published on one of its connected internet properties, the terrorist organisation Al-Shabaab, which has ties to Al Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack and said that after bursting their way inside the hotel, its forces were able to take control of it. CNN hasn’t independently verified the assertion.

13 members of the al-Shabaab organisation were killed in a US attack on Sunday, according to a statement released this week by US Africa Command. It’s unclear whether the attack on Friday was related to that strike.

Joe Biden, the vice president of the United States, made the decision to redeploy soldiers to Somalia in May to assist the regional government and fight al-Shabaab. The action went against the former President Donald Trump’s desire to withdraw all US soldiers from the nation.

