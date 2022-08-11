More than 1,000 firefighters battling forest fire in France

The blaze has burned approximately 6,800 hectares (26 square miles) in the Gironde region and neighbouring Landes.

At least 16 houses have been destroyed and 10,000 people evacuated.

France faces its fourth heatwave since the country’s worst drought in history.

Advertisement

More than 1,000 firefighters are battling a massive wildfire in southwest France that has destroyed a large area of pine forest.

The blaze, which began on Tuesday, has burned approximately 6,800 hectares (26 square miles) in the Gironde region and neighbouring Landes.

At least 16 houses were also destroyed, and emergency services were forced to evacuate approximately 10,000 people from the area.

Firefighters’ photos showed flames raging through pine forests, sending clouds of smoke into the air and illuminating the sky with bright orange light.

It comes after the region was ravaged by wildfires last month, and as France faces its fourth heatwave since the country’s worst drought in history.

“The conditions are particularly difficult: the vegetation and the soil are particularly dry after more than a month without rain,” local officials said in a statement.

Advertisement

“The scorching temperatures are expected to continue until Saturday and combine with very dry air to create very severe fire risk conditions.”

Temperatures in the region were expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday.

The European Commission has dispatched four firefighting planes from Sweden and Greece to help put out the fire.

Also Read France battles massive wildfires, Britain records highest ever temperature France, Germany and Belgium prepare for perhaps record-breaking temperatures. French wine-growing...