More than 1,400 London bus drivers to vote over strike action

More than 1,400 bus drivers in north London to be balloted for strike action over pay dispute.

Unite union says ballot opens on Friday and closes Aug. 26.

If drivers vote for industrial action, strikes could begin next month, the union said.

LONDON, Aug 2- More than 1,400 Arriva bus drivers in north London will be balloted for strike action in a pay dispute, the Unite union said on Tuesday, in Britain’s latest industrial dispute.

The polls open on Friday and close on August 26. Strikes could begin next month if drivers vote for industrial action, according to the union.

