Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
More than 1,400 London bus drivers to vote over strike action

More than 1,400 London bus drivers to vote over strike action

Articles
Advertisement
More than 1,400 London bus drivers to vote over strike action

More than 1,400 London bus drivers to vote over strike action

Advertisement
  • More than 1,400 bus drivers in north London to be balloted for strike action over pay dispute.
  • Unite union says ballot opens on Friday and closes Aug. 26.
  • If drivers vote for industrial action, strikes could begin next month, the union said.
Advertisement

LONDON, Aug 2- More than 1,400 Arriva bus drivers in north London will be balloted for strike action in a pay dispute, the Unite union said on Tuesday, in Britain’s latest industrial dispute.

The polls open on Friday and close on August 26. Strikes could begin next month if drivers vote for industrial action, according to the union.

Also Read

Student Builds Platform to Help World Stay Informed About Ukraine War
Student Builds Platform to Help World Stay Informed About Ukraine War

Bernard Moerdler, 21, created the Ukraine Sirens Alert platform to keep the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story