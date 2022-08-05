Morris, Illinois residents urged to remain indoors for HOURS after shooting

The shooting took place at an apartment complex in Morris, Illinois.

Grundy County Sheriff Ken Bailey confirmed an active shooter investigation was underway.

Residents were asked to stay inside their homes and lock their doors and windows.

After a shooting occurred at an apartment building on Thursday; residents were urged to stay indoors for many hours.

Sheriff of Grundy County Ken Bailey verified that there was a shooter situation; at the Morris, Illinois, property.

Around 5 o’clock, there was a shooting at an apartment building on Twilight Drive; that claimed one life.

Officials were compelled to issue an ominous warning; to nearby residents as a result.

Residents were urged to stay indoors while a police checkpoint; was put up on Twilight Drive.

Locking windows and doors was another instruction given to the locals.

