US police charged over shooting death
Four US police officers have been detained and charged in connection with...
After a shooting occurred at an apartment building on Thursday; residents were urged to stay indoors for many hours.
Sheriff of Grundy County Ken Bailey verified that there was a shooter situation; at the Morris, Illinois, property.
Around 5 o’clock, there was a shooting at an apartment building on Twilight Drive; that claimed one life.
Officials were compelled to issue an ominous warning; to nearby residents as a result.
Residents were urged to stay indoors while a police checkpoint; was put up on Twilight Drive.
Locking windows and doors was another instruction given to the locals.
