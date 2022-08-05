Advertisement
Morris, Illinois residents urged to remain indoors for HOURS after shooting

Morris, Illinois residents urged to remain indoors for HOURS after shooting

  • The shooting took place at an apartment complex in Morris, Illinois.
  • Grundy County Sheriff Ken Bailey confirmed an active shooter investigation was underway.
  • Residents were asked to stay inside their homes and lock their doors and windows.
After a shooting occurred at an apartment building on Thursday; residents were urged to stay indoors for many hours.

Sheriff of Grundy County Ken Bailey verified that there was a shooter situation; at the Morris, Illinois, property.

Around 5 o’clock, there was a shooting at an apartment building on Twilight Drive; that claimed one life.

Officials were compelled to issue an ominous warning; to nearby residents as a result.

Residents were urged to stay indoors while a police checkpoint; was put up on Twilight Drive.

Locking windows and doors was another instruction given to the locals.

