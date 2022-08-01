Moscow wants ‘unfriendly’ nations to ban adopting Russians

Moscow promises ‘complete protection’ to any territories annexed by Russia

Russian legislators introduce a bill banning the adoption of Russian children by nationals of “hostile” countries.

If passed, the ban would expand a 2012 restriction prohibiting American families from adopting Russian children.

Russia’s list of “unfriendly” nations now includes the United States, Australia, Canada and UK.

MOSCOW: As tensions escalate over Moscow’s military action in Ukraine, Russian legislators on Monday introduced a bill prohibiting the adoption of Russian children by nationals of “unfriendly” countries.

The bill, if passed, would expand a 2012 restriction prohibiting American families from adopting Russian children.

Critics of the Kremlin at the time claimed that the ban made Russian orphans, many of whom had physical or mental disabilities, the collateral damage of a dispute between Washington and Moscow.

The new bill, which was published on the website of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, proposes expanding the ban to nationals of nations that “conduct hostile actions” against Russia.

After the West imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow on February 24 in response to President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops to pro-Western Ukraine, Russia enlarged its list of “unfriendly” nations.

They presently include the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and every member state of the European Union.

The bill must receive approval from both chambers of the Russian parliament and Putin’s signature before becoming law.

Moscow barred American families from adopting Russian children in 2012 to punish Washington for penalising Russian officials involved in the 2009 death of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.

