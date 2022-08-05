Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty in court

Paul Pelosi charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

In California, husband of Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi has pleaded not guilty to a Drunk- driving charge. Paul Pelosi, 82, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent or higher.

The charges stem from a car accident in northern California wine country on May 28th, following a DUI test.

He did not appear in person in Napa County Superior Court on Wednesday, and his lawyer, Amanda Bevins, entered not guilty pleas in his place.

He was arrested after a crash in Napa County in May, and a blood sample was taken about two hours later, at 10.17 p.m., according to the county’s District Attorney’s Office.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche into an intersection near Yountville when it collided with a 2014 Jeep.

Because of the injuries sustained by the 48-year-old driver, prosecutors filed the case as a misdemeanor.

The police did not provide any information about the injuries or the other driver.

Pelosi was released on $5,000 (£4,100) bail and faces a minimum of five days in jail and up to five years on probation if convicted.

Prosecutors said he would also be required to take a drink-driver class and install an ignition interlock device in his car, which is a breathalyzer that requires the driver to blow into it before operating the vehicle.

Since 1963, Nancy and Paul Pelosi have been married.

