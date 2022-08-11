Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • New animal-derived virus ‘LayV’ in eastern China infects several
New animal-derived virus ‘LayV’ in eastern China infects several

New animal-derived virus ‘LayV’ in eastern China infects several

Articles
Advertisement
New animal-derived virus ‘LayV’ in eastern China infects several

New animal-derived virus ‘LayV’ in eastern China infects several

Advertisement
  • LayV was discovered in 35 patients in the provinces of Shandong and Henan.
  • Virus was found primarily in shrews, according to the researchers.
  • LayV is a henipavirus, a type of zoonotic virus that can spread from animals to humans.
Advertisement

Scientists are looking for a new animal-derived virus ‘LayV’ that has infected at least a dozen people in eastern China.

The novel Langya henipavirus (LayV) was discovered in 35 patients in the provinces of Shandong and Henan. Many people had fever, fatigue, and a cough.

They are believed to have caught the virus from animals. So far, there is no evidence that LayV can spread among humans.

The virus was found primarily in shrews, according to the researchers.

The discovery was highlighted in a letter published this month in the New England Journal of Medicine by researchers from China, Singapore, and Australia.

Wang Linfa of the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, one of the researchers, told China’s state-run Global Times that the cases of LayV found so far have not been fatal or very serious, so there is “no need to panic.”

Advertisement

However, Mr Wang cautioned that there is still a need to be cautious because many viruses found in nature have unpredictable outcomes when they infect humans.

According to the researchers, LayV was found in 27% of the shrews tested, implying that the mole-like mammals may be “natural reservoirs” for the virus. It was found in about 5% of dogs and 2% of goats.

Taiwan’s Center for Disease Control said on Sunday it was paying “close attention” to the development of LayV.

LayV is a henipavirus, a type of zoonotic virus that can spread from animals to humans.

Zoonotic viruses are extremely common, but they have received increased attention since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, scientists believe that three out of every four new or emerging infectious diseases in humans are caused by animals.

Advertisement

The United Nations has previously warned that increased wildlife exploitation and climate change will lead to an increase in such diseases.

Some zoonotic viruses have the potential to kill humans. The Nipah virus, which causes periodic outbreaks in animals and humans in Asia, and the Hendra virus, which was discovered in horses in Australia, are two examples.

Other henipaviruses have been discovered in shrews, as well as bats and rodents.

Also Read

No significant increase in virus, Covid restrictions continue in China
No significant increase in virus, Covid restrictions continue in China

Xi Jinping led Politburo's regular economic meeting. China's GDP expanded by 2.5%...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Moscow has once again urged Sweden to share the conclusions of the Nord Stream 2 investigation
Moscow has once again urged Sweden to share the conclusions of the Nord Stream 2 investigation
Leopard tanks are like a Mercedes, says Ukrainian soldier
Leopard tanks are like a Mercedes, says Ukrainian soldier
Plane wreckage spotted near active Philippine volcano's crater
Plane wreckage spotted near active Philippine volcano's crater
Protests erupt across Israel as Netanyahu's government introduces bills to weaken courts
Protests erupt across Israel as Netanyahu's government introduces bills to weaken courts
A rescue effort for hostages, including an Australian scholar, is underway in Papua New Guinea
A rescue effort for hostages, including an Australian scholar, is underway in Papua New Guinea
Putin 'dead wrong' on Ukraine war says Biden
Putin 'dead wrong' on Ukraine war says Biden
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story