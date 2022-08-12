New Hampshire teen charged with killing mother and 2 sons

Kassandra Sweeney, 25, her son Benjamin, 4, and her son Mason, 1, were found dead in their home.

Autopsies showed that each person died from one gunshot wound.

A teenager is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

The New Hampshire state’s attorney general said on Thursday that a young person has been arrested and charged with killing a mother and her two young sons.

Kassandra Sweeney, age 25, her son Benjamin, age 4, and her son Mason, age 1, were all found dead in their Northfield home on August 3.

The autopsies showed that each person died from one gunshot wound, and the medical examiner said that all three deaths were murders.

The teenager is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of making up physical evidence.

Attorney General John Formella said that under state law, no other information about the child can be given out.

A US news agency said that on Wednesday, state and local police searched a large area of Route 93 in New Hampshire for clues.

Sean Sweeney, a father and husband, wrote on Facebook on Sunday that things would never be “normal” again. He is “very cooperative and helpful in this investigation,” according to the police.

Sweeney wrote, “It is now our job to keep their memories alive.” “They will be forever loved and missed and forever in my heart.”

Attorney General John Formella had said before that investigators knew who shot and killed the people and that there was no danger to the public.

