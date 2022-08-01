New York box cutter attack caught in heart of tourist capital

New York City boxcutter attack caught on video in heart of tourist capital

The New York Police Department released surveillance of a box cutter attack near Times Square.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Felony assaults increased 17.3 percent in June compared to the same month last year.

New York City’s tourist district, a broad daylight box cutter attack was captured on camera.

The New York Police Department released on Sunday showing an unidentified Black male, wearing a black zip-up jacket and grey or white sweatpants, rushing up behind a woman around 10 a.m. in the bustling tourist destination Times Square, near 7th Avenue and West 42nd Street.

In what police described as an “unprovoked attack,” the assault suspect slashed a woman wheeling what appeared to be a grocery cart with a box cutter.

The New York Police Department is looking for information on a wanted assault suspect following an “unprovoked” box cutter attack near Times Square.

In the brief snippet of surveillance footage released by the police department, the victim appears to walk away quickly, dragging her cart behind her, before leaving the frame.

Her injuries were not immediately apparent. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls are kept strictly confidential.

According to NYPD data, felony assaults increased 17.3 percent in June compared to the same month last year. As of Monday, no citywide crime statistics for July had been released.

