New York City man accused of smearing faeces on woman’s face

Abrokwa is infamous for smearing his own feces on a 43-year-old woman in a subway station

Frank brokwa, 37, is expected to have lifelong facial scarring. “Burns,” a fellow inmate at the Anna M. Kross Correctional Facility, attacked him.

Abrokwa allegedly defecated in a bag before approaching a 43-year-old woman.

A New York City man accused of smearing faeces on a New York City subway rider had his face scalded with boiling water after another inmate attacked him at Rikers Island, according to a US news agency.

Advertisement

Frank Abrokwa, 37, is expected to have lifelong facial scarring when “Burns,” a fellow inmate at the Anna M. Kross Correctional Facility, attacked him with boiling water, a jailhouse source verified to a US news agency.

In February, Abrokwa allegedly defecated in a bag before approaching a 43-year-old woman seated on a bench at the East 241st Street subway station in the Bronx and “striking her in the face and back of the head with human faeces,” according to police.

Abrokwa is seen on surveillance footage standing behind the woman as he continues to punch her in the head before walking away.

Minutes before, he allegedly attempted to seduce the woman, as reported by local news sources.

Also Read 3 dead, 6 wounded in attack on Chinese kindergarten Chinese police are searching for a man suspected of killing three and...

Abrokwa was charged with assault, endangering others recklessly, threatening, disorderly behaviour, and harassment.

Advertisement

However, he was released without bail because the offences were nonviolent.

Abrokwa was on bail at Rikers Island for a different incident where he allegedly damaged a glass window with a dumbbell at the Treasure Island Storage Facility in Harlem.

Police said the 37-year-old has at least 20 unsealed prior arrests for robbery, assault, forcible touching, illegal possession of stolen property, and aggravated harassment.

Also Read Nancy Pelosi may visit Taiwan in July, China Minister told: US The US House Speaker's trip to Taiwan was discussed with China's foreign...