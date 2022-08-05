North Korea claims to have recovered from Covid-19

North Korea doesn’t have the right tools to test people for Covid-19, so they call them “fever” patients.

North Korea says that everyone who got sick after the country confirmed the first cases of Covid-19 has gotten better.

Friday was the seventh day in a row that state media said there were no fever cases. North Korea doesn’t have the right tools to test people, so they call them “fever” patients instead of “Covid” patients.

But there is a lot of doubt about the data, especially about how many people have died.

“No new fever cases were reported during the past week and all those receiving treatments have recovered across the country,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

North Korea has entered a period of “stability,” the report said, but the country will “redouble its efforts to make sure that state anti-epidemic policies are carried out perfectly.”

Pyongyang hasn’t said how many people tested positive for Covid.

But state media said that 4.77 million people who had fever have fully recovered and only 74 people have died since April. This is the lowest death rate in the world.

Many experts find it hard to believe these stats.

Experts say that North Korea has one of the worst health care systems in the world and doesn’t have any drugs or vaccines to treat or prevent Covid-19.

South Korea, on the other hand, has an advanced health care system and a very vaccinated population. According to official data, the Covid death rate in South Korea is 0.12%.

Shin Young-Jeon, a professor at Hanyang University’s medical school in Seoul, told Reuters that North Korea’s claimed number of deaths was almost certainly wrong and that up to 50,000 people may have died.

South Korea’s Unification Minister Kwon Young-se, who is in charge of inter-Korean affairs, said this week that there were “credibility issues” with the data, but that Covid seemed “somewhat under control” in the North.