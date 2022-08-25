North Korea hints possible Covid cases on China border to

North Korea reveals four probable cases of Covid coronavirus.

It declared victory over the virus two weeks prior.

Experts have questioned Pyongyang’s assertion, citing low death rate and lack of local data.

Advertisement

After declaring victory over the covid two weeks prior, North Korea has now revealed four probable cases in a province close to its border with China.

State news agency KCNA stated on Tuesday that the area where the suspected cases were discovered was “immediately locked down.”.

four fever cases suspected of being infected with malignant epidemic occurred at a unit in Ryanggang province on August 23.” according to KCNA, which cited the nation’s State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters.

Because of its limited testing resources, North Korea refers to suspected Covid infections as “fever cases.”

It claimed a “explosive” epidemic and a “major national emergency” in May, the month in which it admitted its first confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Since then, it has been suspected of 4.77 million cases, but there have been no new cases recorded since July 29. On August 11, leader Kim Jong Un declared the virus to be defeated.

Advertisement

However, a lot of professionals, including those at the World Health Organization, have questioned its assertions.

One reason for suspicion is its death rate, which many experts find to be remarkably low, particularly given that the vast majority of its population is believed to be unvaccinated. The 25 million-person nation has officially confirmed 74 deaths, which KCNA earlier attributed to a “unprecedented miracle.”

North Korea has also cited lockdowns, rigorous medical examinations, and the “advantageous Korean-style socialist system” as reasons for its purported triumphs.

According to Reuters, the organisation has also praised the daily PCR tests it performs on water samples taken from border regions and boasted about having created new techniques for detecting the virus and other diseases like monkeypox.

According to KCNA’s report on the most recent suspected cases, “no persons infected with the malignant epidemic since the spread of malignant virus was exterminated in the country.”

The current “fever outbreak” was being investigated by anti-epidemic teams, according to the report.



Advertisement

CNN is unable to independently verify Pyongyang’s assertions due to a lack of local data.

But according to current trade data, the US nonetheless imported Covid preventive and control products from China in July, including more than a million face masks and 15,000 pairs of rubber gloves.

North Korea’s declaration of victory over the virus may pave the way for it to perform its first nuclear weapon test since 2017. Some commentators have stated that North Korea has used the outbreak as an excuse to tighten social controls.

Also Read Why would you purchase one million face masks from China if North Korea has Covid beat? In July, just before declaring victory over Covid-19, North Korea acquired more...