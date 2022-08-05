Northern Japan is drenched in rain

Another rainstorm expected to hit Canada’s British Columbia
A second "atmospheric river" rainstorm is expected to hit Canada's still-flooded province...
Yesterday, severe rain battered northern Japan; 200,000 inhabitants were asked to leave as authorities; issued flood warnings; bridges fell; and rivers burst their banks.
The downpours, which in some places set records, were captured on television; when a muddy mass of uprooted trees surged into a residential neighbourhood in the mountains. According to top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno; two people have been reported missing.
Landslides and floods are now more likely, according to authorities. 200,000 residents in five areas—Niigata, Yamagata, Fukushima, Ishikawa; and Fukui—were given non-obligatory evacuation advice; according to public broadcaster NHK.
In other TV video, a river that was overflowing with water inundated homes; and another filthy canal rose to the height of a bridge.
Bullet trains operated by Shinkansen were suspended in some of the impacted areas.
Scientists claim that because a warmer atmosphere stores more water; climate change is increasing the probability of heavy rain in Japan and worldwide. In the central resort town of Atami in 2021, a severe landslide; that killed 27 people was caused by heavy rain.
And during the nation’s yearly rainy season in 2018, floods and landslides; claimed the lives of over 200 people in western Japan.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.