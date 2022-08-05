Northern Japan is drenched in rain

Bridges collapsed and rivers burst their banks as heavy rain lashed northern Japan.

200,000 residents urged to evacuate as authorities warned of floods and landslides.

TV footage showed a muddy mass of broken trees swept into residential area.

Yesterday, severe rain battered northern Japan; 200,000 inhabitants were asked to leave as authorities; issued flood warnings; bridges fell; and rivers burst their banks.

The downpours, which in some places set records, were captured on television; when a muddy mass of uprooted trees surged into a residential neighbourhood in the mountains. According to top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno; two people have been reported missing.

Landslides and floods are now more likely, according to authorities. 200,000 residents in five areas—Niigata, Yamagata, Fukushima, Ishikawa; and Fukui—were given non-obligatory evacuation advice; according to public broadcaster NHK.

In other TV video, a river that was overflowing with water inundated homes; and another filthy canal rose to the height of a bridge.

Bullet trains operated by Shinkansen were suspended in some of the impacted areas.

Scientists claim that because a warmer atmosphere stores more water; climate change is increasing the probability of heavy rain in Japan and worldwide. In the central resort town of Atami in 2021, a severe landslide; that killed 27 people was caused by heavy rain.

And during the nation’s yearly rainy season in 2018, floods and landslides; claimed the lives of over 200 people in western Japan.

