Edition: English
Edition: English

One dead, 40 injured in Spain stage collapse

One dead, 40 injured in Spain stage collapse

  • Electronic music festival in Spain was hit by unexpected sandstorm.
  • High winds at a festival in Spain caused pieces of a stage to fall.
  • Three of the injured in the early hours of Saturday had major trauma.
High winds at a festival in Spain caused pieces of a stage to fall, leaving one person dead and at least 40 others hurt.

While others are seen continuing to celebrate, video of the festival attendees shows several of them scurrying away in panic.

The well-known electronic music festival has already been suspended; it was scheduled to last through Sunday.

According to local emergency services, three of the injured in the early hours of Saturday had major trauma.

Witnesses described an unexpected sandstorm that hit the festival site.

In the country’s eastern coastal region at the time, winds gusting over 80km/h (50mph) were reported by Spain’s meteorological agency.

One of the attendees informed Spanish media that “We are in a state of shock.” “It could have been me, it could have been anyone.”

The festival’s organizers sent a message to Facebook saying they were “devastated and saddened at what happened this morning”.

They said “unexpected and violent strong winds” damaged the venue’s infrastructure at around 4:00 local time (02:00 GMT), and the decision to evacuate the area was made right afterwards.

