Only 50% of Americans who are eligible have received their first COVID booster

CDC data shows that COVID-19 booster doses are helping to significantly increase protection against severe forms of disease and death.

Over 61 million people, over the age of 50, are eligible to receive their second COVID 19 booster shot.

Just a third have actually done so, according to CDC data.

There is a renewed effort as fall approaches to immunise Americans against COVID-19. Especially the elderly and the vulnerable who continue to suffer the most from the country’s COVID-19 crisis.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that only a third of the over 61 million adults; over 50 who are eligible to receive their second COVID-19 booster dose have actually done so.

Comparably, less than half of Americans over 5 years old who are eligible for their first booster shot have had it.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID-19 coordinator, told “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz last month; that if you are 50 or older; and have not taken a shot this year, it is vitally crucial that you get out and get one right away.

CDC data indicates that COVID-19 booster doses are dramatically increasing protection against severe forms of COVID-19 disease and death; particularly among older Americans, even if the immunity afforded by vaccines continues to diminish with time.

Among those 50 years of age and older, the probability of dying from COVID-19 was 29 times higher; in the unvaccinated group than in the fully vaccinated and double-boosted group.

The risk of death for those who were not immunised in April was 42 times greater. Despite a fall in vaccine effectiveness, evidence indicate that immunizations continue; to play a significant role in preventing serious illness.

One booster dose of vaccination increased the chance of dying from COVID-19; by four times in adults aged 50 and older compared to two booster doses of vaccination.

Hospitalization rates for older Americans are much higher than for any other age group; especially for those over 70. In the United States, those aged 70 and older visit hospitals 10.5 times more frequently than those between the ages of 18 and 29.

Currently, over 6,100 Americans who have the virus check into hospitals every day on average. Approximately 43,000 people hospitalised nationwide are presently virus-positive.

Additionally, the overall number of patients admitted to hospitals has been at a standstill for some time. Nevertheless, the figures are still much lower than they were when the virus was most prevalent; in the country and more than 160,000 persons were hospitalised.

Additionally, hundreds of Americans continue to perish from COVID-19 every day, despite the fact that the overall death toll is still significantly lower than it was during earlier pandemic periods.

According to the CDC, the United States has reported more than 2,700 deaths in the past seven days; with an average of over 400 COVID-19-related deaths every day.

