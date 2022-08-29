Oregon grocery store attack kills 3, including suspect

Gunman believed to have begun attack in parking lot before moving inside.

One person was shot inside the Safeway entrance.

Medics took that victim to a hospital, but the person was declared deceased

Advertisement

Three people were killed in an incident at a grocery store in Bend, Oregon, on Sunday night, including the alleged shooter, according to authorities.

Officers were summoned to the Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center soon after 7 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired, according to a statement from the Bend Police Department.

According to authorities, the gunman began the attack in the store’s parking lot before advancing inside, firing shots from an AR-15-style rifle. According to authorities, one person was shot inside the entrance. Medics transported the sufferer to a hospital, but the person was pronounced dead, according to police.

“Police believe the shooter continued firing through the store, shooting and killing an additional person,” the department said.

Dexter Chamberlin said he was checking out at the Safeway when he heard gunfire.

Advertisement

“We started running out the back emergency exit telling other people to do the same,” he said. “We ran to a nearby apartment complex and hid behind some building with about a dozen other people.”

It was unclear how the alleged gunman, who was only identified as a guy, died, but police stated that they did not open fire during their response.

Earlier, a representative for St. Charles Bend Medical Center stated that the clinic received one patient from the attack who died upon arrival. Another patient was said to be doing well.

Advertisement Also Read Bar mass shooting leaves at least 9 injured in Cincinnati At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Cincinnati,... Advertisement