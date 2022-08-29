Advertisement
19 people rescued from Southport Pleasureland ride

The theme park’s owners apologized after a girl was hurt and 18 other people were rescued from a stranded rollercoaster.

At around 11:50 a.m. BST, a girl lost consciousness after the Rocket Coaster ride at Southport Pleasureland stopped due to a defect.

Firefighters rescued 19 people from the carriages.

The theme park apologized for the “distress caused” and promised a full investigation.

Ambulance crews examined the young girl and sent her to the hospital.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said that staff at the Southport amusement park on Marine Drive used a cherry picker to safely bring down the other passengers, who were checked over by paramedics.

The theme park stated that all standard maintenance checks had been completed prior to the ride’s commencement.

