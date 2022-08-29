19 people rescued from Southport Pleasureland ride

Firefighters rescued 19 people from the carriages, including a young girl who lost consciousness.

At around 11:50 a.m. BST, a girl lost consciousness after the Rocket Coaster ride at Southport Pleasureland stopped due to a defect.

Ambulance crews examined the young girl and sent her to the hospital.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said that staff at the Southport amusement park on Marine Drive used a cherry picker to safely bring down the other passengers, who were checked over by paramedics.

The theme park stated that all standard maintenance checks had been completed prior to the ride’s commencement.