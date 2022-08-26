Pakistan floods affects population of approximately 33 million

Country’s climate change minister Sherry Rehman called floods “unprecedented” and “worst humanitarian disaster of this decade”

UN: 3 million people affected by monsoon rains, of whom 184,000 relocated to relief camps.

Pakistan is devastated by floods, which affected 33 million people. In Pakistan, fatal flooding has harmed at least 33 million people, according to the nation’s climate change minister on Thursday.

According to the country’s National Disaster Management Authority, 937 people have perished due to heavy rain and flooding since mid-June in the South Asian nation (NDMA).

The floods were referred to as “unprecedented” and “the worst humanitarian disaster of this decade” by Sherry Rehman, the minister for climate change.

“Pakistan is going through its eighth cycle of monsoon while normally the country has only three to four cycles of rain,” Rehman said. “The percentages of super flood torrents are shocking.”

She emphasised the effects on the south of the country in especially and said that “maximum” assistance efforts are being made.

The Pakistani Army, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, and the NDMA are all working to help those in need, but as the number of homeless and displaced families grows, there is a “dire” need for shelter and relief, she said.

One million tents have been sought for Sindh in the south, which has been severely affected by the water, while 100,000 tents have been requested for neighboring Balochistan.

Rehman added that given Pakistan’s “limited” resources, the “epic” humanitarian crisis caused by climate change is currently Pakistan’s top concern. He pleaded with the world community to help.

Separately, Ahsan Iqbal, the minister for planning and development, told Reuters that 30 million people have been impacted, which equates to around 15% of the population of the South Asian nation.

In an update released on Thursday, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) of the UN said that the monsoon rains in Pakistan had affected about 3 million people, of whom 184,000 had been forcibly relocated to relief camps across the nation.

The financial difficulties Pakistan is facing will make funding and reconstruction activities difficult. Pakistan must reduce spending in order to get the International Monetary Fund to approve the release of much-needed bailout funds.

In a study, the NDMA said that over 82,000 dwellings had suffered partial or total damage, and 150 kilometres (93 miles) of highways had been destroyed nationwide in the previous 24 hours.

According to the most recent situation assessment from the NDMA, which was supported by the OHCA report, more than 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) of roads, 130 bridges, and 495,000 dwellings had been damaged since the start of the monsoon.

