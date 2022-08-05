Palestinian militant killed as Israel strikes after militant threats

The health ministry in Gaza says that at least eight Palestinians, including a child and a PIJ commander, have been killed.

It comes after days of tension after an important PIJ member was arrested by Israel in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli military says it is attacking Gaza Strip targets because a Palestinian militant group there has made threats.

The PIJ, which is based in Gaza, had said it would respond by bombing the centre of Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that terrorist groups would not be able to tell Israel what to do.