Parts of Mississippi capital still facing lack of water issues

Parts of Jackson, Mississippi, were without running water Tuesday.

The flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants.

The city of 150,000 had already been under a boil-water notice for a month.

The capital of Mississippi is struggling with a number of water issues, including an excess of water on the ground from recent heavy rains and a lack of safe water flowing through the pipes for citizens to use.

Tuesday, floods caused long-standing issues in one of Jackson’s two water-treatment plants, leaving some areas of the city without flowing water. Due to hazy water that the Health Department discovered and believed would cause digestive issues, the 150,000-person city had already been under a boil-water advisory for one month.

Derek Emerson, the proprietor of a restaurant, stated to The Associated Press on Tuesday that Jackson, Mississippi’s water issues “are making it impossible for us to do business.” Owners of the upmarket Walker’s Drive-In, Emerson and his wife Jennifer, claimed to have spent $300 each day in the previous month on ice and bottled water.

Emerson declared, “I love conducting business in Jackson, and I like the people of Jackson.” “I just — I detest solving the issues,”

Tate Reeves, the governor of Mississippi, announced late on Monday that he will make a proclamation on Tuesday establishing a state of emergency for Jackson’s water system. The treatment plant, which was running at a reduced capacity with backup pumps after the main pumps broke “some time ago,” would try to be fixed by the state by recruiting contractors, Reeves said.

Jackson’s water system, according to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, is plagued by understaffing and “decades of delayed repair.” The process of pushing water out to customers was hampered, he claimed, because the water inflow from the torrential rain affected the chemical composition required for treatment.

Since Lumumba is a Democrat, the Republican governor did not invite him to his Monday night press conference. Even though the two lawmakers frequently disagree, Lumumba said on Tuesday that he is appreciative for the state’s assistance and that he is in productive meetings with the Health Department and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

