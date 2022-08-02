A passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald’s meal on a flight to Darwin.

A biosecurity detector dog discovered the two egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant in the backpack.

The passenger was slapped with a 12-unit infringement amounting to $2,664.

Advertisement

Officials at an Australian airport weren’t very happy when a passenger on a flight; came with food that wasn’t declared.

After a passenger flying from Indonesia smuggled a McDonald’s meal on a flight; to Darwin International Airport in Australia; a detection dog discovered the biosecurity breach last week.

The ham croissant, two egg and beef sausage McMuffins; and other items were found in the traveler’s backpack by Zinta; the airport’s new biosecurity detector dog. The traveller was fined $2,664 ($1,874 in American dollars) for failing to report; things that could pose a significant danger to biosecurity; and for submitting a fraudulent and deceptive travel declaration form.

Murray Watt, Australia’s minister of agriculture, fisheries, and forestry; said in a statement: “This will be the most expensive Maccas meal; this passenger has ever had; this fine is twice the price of an airfare to Bali. But I have no sympathy for people who choose to disobey; Australia’s strict biosecurity measures, and recent detections; show you will be caught.”

Also Read AIB fined €83 million over tracker mortgage fraud AIB was fined €83,3 million for failing to provide access to low...

In an effort to undermine its biosecurity operations, Zinta; according to Watt, was stationed at Darwin Airport. Because of canines like Zinta, Australia is currently free of foot; and mouth disease (FMD). The stolen goods from Mickey D’s will be examined; for FMD before being destroyed.

Advertisement

In his statement, Watts added, “Biosecurity is no joke – it helps protect jobs; our farms, food, and the economy. By adhering to all biosecurity precautions; travellers must ensure they are meeting the requirements; to enter Australia.

Travelers to the island nation, whose food safety standards; are exceptionally rigorous, may want to consider biosecurity measures.

Also Read Apple, Samsung, fined for not providing chargers in box According to Telecompaper, Samsung and Apple have been hit with fresh fines...