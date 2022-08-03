US walks a diplomatic tightrope with its Taiwan policy – on one hand it recognises only one Chinese government, and on the other maintains a “robust unofficial” relationship with Taiwan.

After meeting with authorities in Taipei, Ms. Pelosi, the most senior US politician to visit in 25 years, left on Wednesday.

However, Beijing was furious with her because she disregarded its travel advisories when she visited the island as part of a larger Asian tour.

Taiwan is a self-governing island, but China views it as a separatist province that will one day reunite with the country.

Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, said in a statement on Wednesday that “those who play with fire will not come to a good conclusion, and those who harm China will be punished.”

Under the pretence of “so-called democracy,” the United States is infringing on China’s sovereignty, he continued.

With its Taiwan policy, the US straddles a delicate diplomatic line.

It adheres to the “One China” policy, which recognises only one Chinese government and establishes diplomatic ties with Beijing rather than Taiwan.

On the other hand, it also upholds a “strong unofficial” connection with the island that includes providing Taiwan with weaponry for self-defense.

Ms. Pelosi, who currently serves as Speaker of the US House of Representatives, is Vice President Kamala Harris’s heir apparent.

Taiwan places Xi Jinping squarely in the driver’s seat.

China responded to the visit by announcing military exercises it deemed “necessary and just” in waters about 10 miles (16 km) from Taiwan.

The exercises, which will start on Thursday and extend for five days, will involve “long-range live ammunition shooting” and will be conducted in some of the busiest rivers in the world.

On Wednesday, a US official told Reuters that Beijing might try to use the visit to raise tensions. Sun Li-fang, a spokesperson for China’s defence ministry, acknowledged that some of the drills would enter Taiwan’s territorial seas.

Taiwan is facing “deliberately increased military threats,” according to President Tsai Ing-wen. She said that Taiwan “would not back down and that Taiwan will do all it takes to improve its self-defence capabilities.”

Transport Minister Wang Kwo-tsai said Taipei was working with its neighbours, Japan and the Philippines, to find alternate aircraft routes. Taiwan’s port authorities have asked ships to find alternate ways to avoid the drills.

It comes after days of rising tensions, during which Chinese jets have already flown as far as the median line, which serves as an unofficial boundary between China and Taiwan in the waters between them.

Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, is currently experiencing a full-blown Pelosi love fest.

They have been analysing every aspect of her appearance, including the colour of her clothing, the height of her heels (supposedly unusually high for an 82-year-old), and the fact that she “looked like Audrey Hepburn in that photo of her with President John F. Kennedy back in 1961.”

On Wednesday, throngs of people waited early outside Taiwan’s parliament in an effort to catch a glimpse of Ms. Pelosi as she emerged.

Almost everyone dismissed concerns about possible retaliation from China.

A 70-year-old guy declared, “China is bluffing.” Beijing may respond in the short term, but the United States will punish Beijing if it overreacts.

A 50-year-old housewife told us, “China shouldn’t bully Taiwan like this.” “This trip is typical; if China keeps acting this way, more nations will turn against it.”

However, this trip is anything but ordinary for China. Beijing views it as a shocking transgression of diplomatic protocol.

Ms. Pelosi commended Taiwan as “inspiration to all freedom-loving people” at a meeting with Ms. Tsai.

The American “determination to preserve democracy here in Taiwan remains iron-clad,” she added.

“America pledged 43 years ago to stand with Taiwan… today our delegation travelled to Taiwan to make it crystal clear we will not back down from our commitment to Taiwan,” Ms. Pelosi continued.

The 82-year-old had previously spoken with Tsai Chi-Chang, the deputy speaker of Taiwan’s parliament.

The trip has faced opposition from the White House, and President Joe Biden stated that the military thought it was “not a smart idea.”

Some pundits even suggested that the visit might force China, which has thus far declined to do so, to give Russia armaments for use in Ukraine.

However, she has received backing from a number of seemingly surprising sources. In a letter supporting the visit, 26 Republican senators signed on.

The letter claimed that “members of the United States Congress, including former Speakers of the House, have travelled to Taiwan for decades,” among its signatories being Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell.

The travel, it continued, was “compatible with the One China policy to which we are committed” in the United States.

