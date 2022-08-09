Pelosi says that not even an ex-president is above the law

China put sanctions on Nancy Pelosi for visiting Taiwan
Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the United States, has stated that not even a former president is “above the law” and that she agrees with the sentiment that the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago is a “pretty serious step.”
Pelosi disputes comments made by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an interview with the reputed news agency.
McCarthy stated that Republicans would investigate the Department of Justice over the search “when Republicans take back the House” in the upcoming midterm elections. Pelosi, on the other hand, claims that Democrats will win the House.
She says, “But nonetheless, we believe in the rule of law, and that’s what our country is about, and no person is above the law, not even the president of the United States, not even a former president of the United States.” “But nonetheless, we believe in the rule of law, and that’s what our country is about.”
