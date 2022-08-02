People are being airlifted to safety to escape Kentucky floods

Ultra-Processed Food Intake May Increase Dementia Risk
Ultra-processed foods are high in added sugar, fat and salt, and low...
Residents in eastern Kentucky are being airlifted to safety after the worst flooding in decades hit the region.
National Guard troops are using helicopters to rescue people who have become stranded.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the rescue operation was ongoing and that crews would “be finding bodies for weeks.”
President Joe Biden declared the floods a “major disaster” and directed federal assistance to assist local rescuers.
