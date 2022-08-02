People are being airlifted to safety to escape Kentucky floods

Hundreds of people are being airlifted to safety after the worst flooding in decades hit eastern Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear said rescue crews could be finding bodies for weeks.

President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster and ordered federal aid to help local rescuers.

Residents in eastern Kentucky are being airlifted to safety after the worst flooding in decades hit the region.

National Guard troops are using helicopters to rescue people who have become stranded.

