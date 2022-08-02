Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • People are being airlifted to safety to escape Kentucky floods
People are being airlifted to safety to escape Kentucky floods

People are being airlifted to safety to escape Kentucky floods

Articles
Advertisement
People are being airlifted to safety to escape Kentucky floods

People are being airlifted to safety to escape Kentucky floods

Advertisement
  • Hundreds of people are being airlifted to safety after the worst flooding in decades hit eastern Kentucky.
  • Governor Andy Beshear said rescue crews could be finding bodies for weeks.
  • President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster and ordered federal aid to help local rescuers.
Advertisement

Residents in eastern Kentucky are being airlifted to safety after the worst flooding in decades hit the region.

National Guard troops are using helicopters to rescue people who have become stranded.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the rescue operation was ongoing and that crews would “be finding bodies for weeks.”

President Joe Biden declared the floods a “major disaster” and directed federal assistance to assist local rescuers.

Also Read

Ultra-Processed Food Intake May Increase Dementia Risk
Ultra-Processed Food Intake May Increase Dementia Risk

Ultra-processed foods are high in added sugar, fat and salt, and low...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Azerbaijan completely suspends activities of its embassy in Tehran
Azerbaijan completely suspends activities of its embassy in Tehran
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story